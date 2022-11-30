Montana AG concerned FedEx, UPS may be tracking gun ownership for White House

Montany Attorney General Austin Knudsen sent letters to logistics companies UPS and FedEx demanding information on their altered policy on firearms and whether they are in cooperation with federal agencies.

Knudsen was pushed to send the letters Tuesday, first obtained by the Free Beacon, after receiving complaints from "several Montanans who hold Federal Firearms Licenses (FFLs)" who told the attorney general that new regulations and information collection effectively circumvent warrant laws.

UPS and FedEx received parallel letters on the issue.

"According to these reports, FedEx now requires FFL holders to create three separate shipping accounts: one for firearms, one for firearm parts, and one for all other firearm-related products," Knudsen wrote. "Under this three-tier system, gun sellers cannot mix and match shipments, which reveals to your company whether they are shipping a gun, gun part, or a gun-related item."

Knudsen went on to allege that the new shipping policies — which create highly specific categories of shipping — make it impossible for gun sellers to mix firearms, firearm parts and other firearm paraphernalia.

"In addition to creating three distinct shipping groups, FedEx now apparently demands that gun store owners retain documents about what specific items those shipments contain and make that information available to FedEx upon request," Knudsen continued. "These demands, in tandem, allow FedEx to create a database of American gun purchasers and determine exactly what items they purchased."

Fox News Digital reached out to UPS and FedEx for comment on the Montana attorney general's letters but has not received a response.

Knudsen has given the companies 30 days to respond to his inquiry.

He is demanding information on the updated guidelines and whether the changes to shipping policy are related to cooperation with federal agencies.