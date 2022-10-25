Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

UPS

UPS stock rises after mixed third quarter earnings

The delivery service adjusted its capital expenditures expectation to $5 billion

close
Adviser Investments portfolio manager Adam Johnson and former Tether CEO Reeve Collins on where they see growth in the markets. video

Panel debates whether earnings data will provide an upside surprise

Adviser Investments portfolio manager Adam Johnson and former Tether CEO Reeve Collins on where they see growth in the markets.

Shares for the United Parcel Service rose Tuesday morning after releasing a mixed third-quarter earnings report. 

Despite growing concerns over softening demand and inflation, the shipping giant reaffirmed it was on track to meet its 2022 financial goals. Moreover, UPS will be joining its competitor FedEx in raising shipping rates by 6.9% due to increased costs. 

Quarterly revenue grew by 4.2% compared to the third quarter of 2021, with consolidated revenues of $24.2 billion and consolidated operating profit increased by 7.5% to $3.1 billion. 

"I want to thank UPSers around the world for their unstoppable spirit and for continuing to deliver outstanding service to our customers," said Carol Tomé, UPS CEO, in a statement. 

UPS TO HIRE 100K HOLIDAY WORKERS AHEAD OF BUSY DELIVERY SEASON

A UPS truck

The United Parcel Service adjusted its capital expenditures to $5 billion, decreasing from its prior expectation of $5.5 billion.  (Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The macro environment is very dynamic, but we are on track to achieving our 2022 financial targets by executing our strategy and controlling what we can control," Tomé added.

The company adjusted its capital expenditures to approximately $5 billion, down from its previous expectation of $5.5 billion, and dividend payments are estimated to be $5.2 billion. The supply chain solutions revenue decreased by 6.3% as a result of air and ocean freight forwarding, according to the report.  

GM BEATS INFLATION AS US DEMAND DRIVES QUARTER

Revenue for the U.S. domestic segment grew by 8.2% due to a 9.8% increase in revenue per piece. International segment revenue was 1.7% higher, alongside a revenue per piece growth of 6.4%. 

UPS stood by its end-of-the-year financial target of approximately $102 billion with an adjusted operating margin of 13.7% and adjusted return on invested capital higher than 30%. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE