Missouri lawmaker on Biden infrastructure plan: Going down the road of reconciliation ‘absolutely ridiculous’

Rep. Sam Graves, R-MO, sounded the alarm on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" over Biden’s tax plans to pay for his infrastructure bill, arguing that there are "dollars out there that still have yet to be spent" and going "down the road of reconciliation" to "force this thing through is absolutely ridiculous."

REP. SAM GRAVES: We have dollars out there that still have yet to be spent. The dollars are just sitting out there that we're appropriated as a result of many of these COVID packages. And you're exactly right. These dollars could be reprogramed, reused to help pay for these projects. And we need to concentrate as well on traditional infrastructure, in this case, roads and bridges, instead of redefining what infrastructure is and then blowing the doors off with the spending on things that don't amount to… building that traditional infrastructure.

Well, again, if… the president wants to raise taxes, if Speaker Pelosi wants to raise taxes, I don't think you're going to see Republicans go along with this. And we have seen in the House bill there are no pay force. There's no… process whatsoever to… pay for anything. It's all borrowed money. And so, you know, we have yet to see what the Senate's going to come out with. But the fact of the matter is if it does raise taxes and that's ultimately what the president has said he wants to pay for this with. And I doubt if you're going to get a whole lot of Republican support.

This is the easiest thing to get a bipartisan package on is infrastructure, roads and bridges. And to… say that you're going to go down the road of reconciliation and force this thing through is absolutely ridiculous. You don't have to do that.

