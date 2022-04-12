Missouri AG warns ‘tidal wave of illegal immigration’ about to get worse

In response to President Biden's plans to lift the Title 42 expulsion policy along the southern border, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he and attorneys general from Arizona and Louisiana are suing the administration on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday, warning the "tidal wave of illegal immigration" is about to get worse.

ERIC SCHMITT: It's going to be a tidal wave of illegal immigration. I mean, we've dealt with waves and waves of this. But some estimate the number could double: 18,000 a day. And it's just another piece of Joe Biden's agenda to systematically dismantle our border security that President Trump had put together in a very serious way, in a very effective way.

So we take a step back here – Title 42 accounts for about 50% of the expulsions in this country at the border. The other piece of that was the 'Remain in Mexico' policy, which made Mexico the waiting room for those seeking asylum... but we're fighting with the Biden administration to actually get that implemented. You also have, as we found out... that they're paying contractors literally to not construct the border wall. Then the materials are on the ground rusting. So we paid for the materials that could go up and be an effective deterrent. It's not. Biden is paying these contractors to not construct it.



It's just a disaster, and it's about to get worse because we're going to see a surge anyway for this time of year, and you take away an effective tool like Title 42, it's just going to be a mess. And that's why Missouri, Arizona and Louisiana filed suit.

