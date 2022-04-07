Kudlow: The Left loves to mock the wall

In a few moments, former Attorney General Bill Barr, my former colleague who served in the Trump administration, will be here with me on set for an extended interview.

Now, here's my big question to Joe Biden and his radical left-wing friends in Congress:

Either we don't have a COVID problem anymore — in which case you don't need more COVID federal spending and we can stop wearing masks on airplanes and in kindergarten — or we do have a COVID problem, in which case we should maintain Title 42, which was a very effective pandemic emergency order on health and border security grounds, but you can't have it both ways. Got it?

It's just common sense — either we have a health problem or we don't. Now, having said that, what we do have is a growing border crisis with illegal immigration whether Joe Biden or DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas or the woke progressives agree or not.

The Bidens tore down Donald Trump's border control policies, which of course included a successful Title 42 effort, along with "Remain in Mexico" and the border wall. I'm going to come back to the wall in a minute.

Mayorkas told an evening news show last night that it was Trump who dismantled border protection — a flat-out falsehood. I don't understand why a Cabinet-level official running a powerful agency would just go on TV and lie.

Last year nearly 2 million illegals entered the United States. In February of this year alone, 164,000 illegals were accounted at the border — up 63% from a year ago. That did not happen during the Trump years.

This year, it is estimated that if the Title 42 safeguard is removed, more than 2 million illegals may well enter the U.S. and Mayorkas knows this. There's just no reason why top people in any administration would lie and ruin their credibility. I find that very annoying.

So, I've said my peace. In terms of the substantive issue here, the Bidens have been in denial all along about the border crisis, which has been one of its most unpopular agenda items.

Make no mistake, as Sen. Hagerty told us last night, this is a border and sovereignty issue, but it is also a drug-trafficking issue — a fentanyl issue coming from China, over the border, killing people here in the U.S. The narco-terrorists run the border and most people know that, except the people in the Biden administration. This is a sex-trafficking problem, a human-trafficking problem and it's a crime-ridden lawlessness problem.

President Trump made a lot of progress with Title 42 and with Remain in Mexico. He also made a good deal of progress on building a wall. That is until the Bidens cut it off.

Roughly $15 billion is allocated to build approximately 738 miles of new border wall system. It was meant to be 1,000 miles long, but only 450 miles were completed.

There are already 111 miles of a completed barrier along the Texas-Mexico border, but that still leaves 1,100 miles unprotected. A lot of construction materials were actually delivered to the wall, but when the Bidens stopped payment, the stuff is just laying there rusting. It's a tragedy.

The left loves to mock the wall. The wall is a good thing and very popular among people along the southern border who would be helped by a wall and that includes the various customs and border and ICE agents who are there to police the border. For another $14 or $15 billion, we could have that wall's extra protection against drugs, terrorists, crime, and various forms of drug- and sex-trafficking. Just think of it as another layer of protection.

So, I'll just say here, "Save America. Build the wall," and I'll say, "Save America. Keep Title 42." Or just implement a policy of catch-and-deport with respect to illegals. I'm all for legal immigration. I'm all for legal immigration reform. We had a good package in the Trump administration, but it never went anywhere in Congress, but no one in their right mind wants a couple of million immigrants crossing the border with crime and drugs every year. Trump put in Remain in Mexico. The socialist government of Mexico approved it and worked with us. Biden took that down too.

The Bidens took the wall down, took Remain in Mexico down and now they want to take Title 42 down. In other words, complete open borders — no sovereignty, no security, no law. How about that? I'm putting this as plainly as I can.

Now here's some good news about Title 42. Some common-sense Democrats don’t want it to end and appear to be bucking the White House.

All 50 Republicans oppose ending Title 42. The common-sense Democrats include Hassan of New Hampshire, Kelly of Arizona, Warnock of Georgia, Cortez Masto of Nevada — all up for re-election — plus Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema and Jon Tester. Good for them. We need to protect America.

We need to come out of denial about a border crisis getting worse. We need to deal with drugs and other forms of lawlessness. Save America, keep Title 42. Save America, build the wall. Save America, uphold our sovereignty.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow's opening commentary on the April 7, 2022, edition of "Kudlow."