Missouri AG on GoFundMe shutting down donations to Canadian truckers: ‘Big Tech giants are not above the law’

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined "Varney & Co." Friday to discuss his investigation into GoFundMe after the platform restricted the Canadian Freedom Convoy donations, arguing "Big Tech giants are not above the law."

ERIC SCHMITT: This week we issued a civil investigative demand, which is the equivalent of a subpoena to GoFundMe to get to the bottom of this. And I think it's important to put this in a broader context. No. 1, these Big Tech giants are not above the law. Missouri and other states have taken Google and Facebook to court and GoFundMe should be no different. When you hold yourself out there as a company that's going to take donations and give it to a cause people are choosing. You don't get to change the rules in the middle of the game. They certainly didn't do that for the Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

Secondly, working people have had enough of this. They're tired of being told what to do is to speak to sort of the protests here, right? They're tired of being pushed around. They're tired of being told they're not smart enough to make their own decisions. And you see now what's happening in the United States here, we dodged a bullet.

