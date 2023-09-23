Minnesota's first cannabis regulator resigns after allegations of illegal sales

Minnesota's first cannabis regulator has resigned after allegations she sold illegal products through her company.

Erin DuPree resigned as head of the Office of Cannabis Management on Friday after allegations she sold illegal products in Minnesota through her company Loonacy Cannabis Co., according to FOX 9.

She was appointed to the position by Democrat Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday.

"This evening I sent a letter to the Governor that I will not be going forward as the Director of the Office of Cannabis Management," DuPree wrote in a letter to local media outlets on Friday.

"This is an industry I am passionate about, and care deeply for; my skills, experience and expertise made me the right person for this job at this moment. I have never knowingly sold any noncompliant product, and when I became aware of them I removed the products from inventory. Conducting lawful business has been an objective of my business career. However, it has become clear that I have become a distraction that would stand in the way of the important work that needs to be done," she added.

The Office of Cannabis Management is tasked with regulating and establishing the cannabis market throughout the state.

According to the report, some products listed for sale on the Loonacy Cannabis Co. which have been deleted, showed DuPree promoting products that were in violation of state law.

"With direct experience in Minnesota’s hemp and cannabis industry and over 20 years of success in launching, managing, and growing businesses and organizations, Erin DuPree is an outstanding choice to lead the Office of Cannabis Management," said Gov. Walz when he appointed DuPree. "DuPree is a proven and effective leader, who will be successful in standing up Minnesota’s new adult-use cannabis market and helping Minnesotans succeed in the industry."