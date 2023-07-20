Gwyneth Paltrow-backed marijuana brand smokes its California competition: report

After shaking the business world up with her lifestyle brand Goop, which first became infamous for selling a candle called "This Smells like my Vagina," Gwyneth Paltrow is now taking on California's recreational marijuana industry.

After the Oscar winner decided to heavily invest in a low-dosage marijuana drink company called Cann three years ago, the company is now doing more than $750,000 in monthly sales, nearly twice as much as the second most profitable celebrity pot brand Houseplant, owned by Seth Rogan, according to MJBizDaily.com.

It's also reportedly outperforming other pot brands backed by celebrities like Justin Bieber, Santa, Wiz Khalifa, Mike Tyson and Bella Thorne.

Paltrow was first approached about investing in the drink by co-founder Luke Anderson, who the "Shakespeare in Love" actress babysat for several times when she was a teenager in New York.

The 50-year-old initially turned him down, worried the brand wasn’t big enough, but he won her over in 2020.

"She used to change my diapers, and now she supports me in selling drugs," Anderson joked last year, according to the New York Post.

Cann’s success also comes as the state’s legal marijuana market is taking a downturn, according to SFGate.com, where traditional, non-celebrity brands are seeing an average of just under $27,000 per month in sales.

The sparkling canned drink comes in a number of flavors like pineapple, jalapeño, grapefruit rosemary and pineapple cardamom and contains a microdose of cannabis, just 2 milligrams of THC.

Paltrow has described it as "a different kind of buzz — mellow, drinkable and especially nice for sipping in the sun," according to People magazine.

Cann also has other celebrity investors, including Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose, Darren Criss, Baron Davis, Tove Lo, Casey Neistat and Bre-Z.

FOX Business has reached out to a rep for Paltrow for comment.