Mike Pence visits In-N-Out Burger in California after chain opposes vaccine mandate

Mike Pence was in California on Thursday – and took some time out for a bite to eat.

The former vice president just so happened to choose an In-N-Out Burger location – just days after the chain announced on Twitter that it opposed a San Francisco mandate requiring that it ask its customers about their vaccination status.

In-N-Out Burger said its restaurants in the city were temporarily closed because the company did not wish to comply.

"We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government," In-N-Out wrote in a statement.

The company’s stand attracted a torrent of support on social media this week – including a post of support from Pence, who retweeted a news story about the chain’s dispute in San Francisco. Many of the posts included the hashtag #DoNotComply.

Hours later, Pence posted another show of support for In-N-Out by stopping by for a meal.

"In California and had to stop at In-N-Out Burger!" Pence wrote on Twitter. The post included three photos: one showing Pence outside the restaurant with his order of a burger, fries and a drink, one showing him receiving his order from an In-N-Out employee inside the restaurant, and a third photo showing Pence with a group of young adults.

It wasn’t the first time Pence took a stand in support of the nation’s restaurants, which have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic over the past two years.

In May 2020, Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Beth’s Burger Bar in Orlando, Florida, to help draw attention to that state’s restaurants reopening for limited in-person service at the time, Orlando Weekly reported.

