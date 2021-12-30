Expand / Collapse search
Varney and Co

Migrant surge is a massive national security crisis - and Biden is doing 'nothing' about it: Rep. Andy Biggs

The situation at the border is a 'humanitarian crisis,' Arizona congressman said on 'Varney & Co.'

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., warns that the U.S.-Mexico border situation could very possibly worsen in 2022 after he witnessed the crisis firsthand in Yuma.

Migrant surge is massive national security, humanitarian crisis: Rep. Andy Biggs

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., warns that the U.S.-Mexico border situation could very possibly worsen in 2022 after he witnessed the crisis firsthand in Yuma.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., joined "Varney & Co." Thursday and suggested the migrant surge is a massive national security crisis that the Biden administration is doing "nothing" about it.

REP. ANDY BIGGS: The White House is not doing anything, really. My sources along the border tell me that we've caught more than four times the highest level of people on the domestic terrorist watch list than ever before. That's what we have found this year, just this year alone. It's a massive national security crisis. It's a humanitarian crisis, and it's not going to get better because this administration is doing nothing about it. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

