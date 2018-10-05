5:19pm - LaGuardia Airport, New York

Continue Reading Below

What matters now? That’s the question I’m thinking about most as I get set to board a flight this evening to Houston.

Quinnipiac University conducted a poll last month, asking Texas voters what the most important issue was to them in deciding the U.S. Senate race between Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Respondents said immigration was the top issue (27 percent), followed by health care (21 percent) and the Supreme Court (16%), just ahead of the economy.

Now that we’ve been through the emotional confirmation process for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was sworn in on Saturday, I’m wondering if we will find priorities have shifted.

Fox News polling last week showed the Kavanaugh confirmation battle increased interest in the midterm elections among Republicans in some key states. Is that happening in Texas? We’ll ask voters Monday morning at the Avalon Diner in Houston.

Advertisement

I’m curious as to what they will say. I’m also curious to see if the buzz surrounding O’Rourke’s candidacy is real. We’re planning on attending one of his many college campus rallies, and we hope to catch up with Cruz if his schedule permits.

Texas is the first stop on our week-long series of reports that we’re calling “Midterms & Your Money.”

How has the Kavanaugh confirmation changed the election dynamic? How about the revised trade deal with Canada and Mexico?

Follow along here and on the FOX Business Network all week as we make our way through Texas, Tennessee and Florida.

The final two Senate races are considered toss-ups (Texas is leaning toward Republicans in the Fox Power Rankings), and if the Democrats are still holding out any hope of flipping the Senate, they likely need both states. More to come tomorrow morning....