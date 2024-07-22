Michael Bloomberg: Democrats have 'more than enough time' to choose new nominee

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg , whose net worth is over $104 billion per Forbes, is urging Democrats to take their time in selecting a new presidential nominee in the wake of President Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 election.

Bloomberg, a businessman and former Republican who entered the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, released a statement Monday telling Democratic Party leaders there's still enough time for them to take stock of the views of voters around the country about the best candidate to lead the party after Biden's withdrawal .

"Democrats now have a chance for a fresh new start, and while some elected leaders and party officials make their endorsements, there are still more than four weeks before the party's more than 4,000 delegates convene in Chicago," Bloomberg said.

"Democrats now have a chance for a fresh new start, and while some elected leaders and party officials make their endorsements, there are still more than four weeks before the party's more than 4,000 delegates convene in Chicago…" - Michael Bloomberg

"That is more than enough time for the party to take the pulse of voters, especially in battleground states, to determine who is best positioned to win in November and lead the country over the next four years," he added. "We don't need a resolution right away, but we do need to get it right. The decision is too important to rush, because the election is too important to lose."

WHERE DOES KAMALA HARRIS STAND ON KEY ECONOMIC ISSUES?

Bloomberg's call for Democrats to take the time to evaluate other potential candidates to replace Biden at the top of the party's presidential ticket comes as a growing number of leading Democratic politicians — including President Biden — have endorsed Vice President Harris as the party's nominee.

Biden released a statement endorsing Harris immediately after announcing he would withdraw from the race.

Following that announcement, a number of Democratic leaders who may have been potential alternatives to Harris moved to endorse her, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, among others.

BIDEN'S WITHDRAWAL COULD PUT DEMOCRATS' ECONOMIC PLATFORM IN FLUX

No new contenders have stepped forward to challenge Harris for the Democratic nomination in the wake of Sunday's news.

Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.V., told Fox News' Bret Baier on Sunday that he was considering r e-registering as a Democrat after leaving the party in May so that he could challenge Harris. However, Manchin opted against it and told CBS on Monday that he won't be a candidate for president while calling for a competitive nomination process.

SEN. MANCHIN CALLS FOR COMPETITIVE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION PROCESS: 'I WANT THE MIDDLE TO HAVE A VOICE'

Bloomberg's call for Democrats to hold off on picking a candidate until voters can weigh potential options also featured a tribute to outgoing President Biden's "lifetime of honorable public service" which he said "deserves the respect of all Ameicans, no matter their party."

"Stepping aside from this campaign is an act of selflessness that only a great patriot would do. No matter what happens in November, history will record that he put the country's interests ahead of his own to defeat a candidate who has always put his own interests ahead of the country's, as the aftermath of the 2020 election proved in such a disgraceful and dangerous fashion," Bloomberg added.