Miami mayor on unifying GOP with youth vote: Boomer transition offers 'opportunity'

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is setting his sights on helping the Republican Party win the youth vote.

"My leadership style is to be a unifier, to be inspirational and aspirational," Suarez told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co." Tuesday. "And understand that we are in a generational inflection point."

Suarez believes baby boomers have handed the baton to younger generations, like millennials and Gen-Z, who are more technologically inclined.

"I think that offers an opportunity, particularly when you see a metamorphosis from an industrial economy to a digital economy," the mayor noted. "So I think that creates generational opportunities that leadership should lean into."

Miami has become one of the "most important" cities in America for young people, according to Suarez, and also pointed out that it become has the top spot for job growth.

"We're doing that by keeping taxes low, by leaning into public safety and by leaning into innovation," he said. "And that's our simple formula. We think that's a formula for America's success."

Part of attracting the youth vote is creating valuable jobs within sectors they find interesting.

"Not only can I tell you that I've brought hundreds, if not thousands, of those crypto jobs already to the city, but they're high paying jobs," Suarez explained.

Not to mention the city turned a profit by selling its Miami Heat arena name to a major crypto exchange, becoming home to eToro and Blockchain.com headquarters and hosting the world’s largest Bitcoin conventionthis year.

"The economic impact is in the tens, if not hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars," the mayor said.

For now, Suarez still has his sights set on making Miami the new "Bitcoin City."

"I'm actually getting paid in bitcoin, so my wages are paid in bitcoin, and we are almost at the point where you can pay your taxes in bitcoin."