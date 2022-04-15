Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Bitcoin, crypto will ‘climb higher’: Expert

Bitcoin snaps two-day slide

close
Prochain Capital President David Tawil discusses bitcoin trading above $40,000 after a volatile few weeks. video

Bitcoin, crypto will ‘climb higher’ amid rebounding: Expert

Prochain Capital President David Tawil discusses bitcoin trading above $40,000 after a volatile few weeks.

Prochain Capital President David Tawil joined "Mornings with Maria," Friday and argued that bitcoin and cryptocurrencies will "climb higher," amid rebounding to $40,000 after a volatile few weeks.

BITCOIN REBOUNDS TO $40,000 AFTER DECLINE

DAVID TAWIL: Bitcoin and crypto generally have been trading along with the rest of the market, a bit more volatility, a little bit more pronounced than… I'd say speculative equities… tech equities, the NASDAQ… If we're going to see a big move lower in the NASDAQ, it's likely we're going to see a move lower in crypto, as well. 

Prochain Capital President David Tawil told "Mornings with Maria," that bitcoin and cryptocurrencies will "climb higher."  (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Illustration/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

However, I think we'll hold here. I don't expect any extraneous events that are going to be big movers over the next couple of days…bitcoin and crypto generally will climb higher. For bitcoin, the next threshold to the upside is really 46,000, needs to break that threshold in order to be able to climb higher past 50.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Prochain Capital President David Tawil provides insight into the cryptocurrency market.  video

Expert on bitcoin trading above $40,000 after volatile few weeks

Prochain Capital President David Tawil provides insight into the cryptocurrency market. 