Bitcoin, crypto will ‘climb higher’: Expert

Prochain Capital President David Tawil joined "Mornings with Maria," Friday and argued that bitcoin and cryptocurrencies will "climb higher," amid rebounding to $40,000 after a volatile few weeks.

BITCOIN REBOUNDS TO $40,000 AFTER DECLINE

DAVID TAWIL: Bitcoin and crypto generally have been trading along with the rest of the market, a bit more volatility, a little bit more pronounced than… I'd say speculative equities… tech equities, the NASDAQ… If we're going to see a big move lower in the NASDAQ, it's likely we're going to see a move lower in crypto, as well.

…

However, I think we'll hold here. I don't expect any extraneous events that are going to be big movers over the next couple of days…bitcoin and crypto generally will climb higher. For bitcoin, the next threshold to the upside is really 46,000, needs to break that threshold in order to be able to climb higher past 50.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: