Varney and Co

Miami mayor calls for bipartisanship on immigration solutions: We need legal immigrants

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis relocates migrants to Martha’s Vineyard as border encounters surpass 2 million this fiscal year

Mayor Francis Suarez on border crisis: We need a ‘coherent,’ ‘nonpartisan’ conversation about immigration

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez weighs in on the immigration crisis ahead of the midterms, calling on leaders to depoliticize the issue and find helpful solutions.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez called on leaders Tuesday to depoliticize the immigration debate and work to find solutions that are "beneficial" to the country. On "Varney & Co.," Suarez highlighted the economic and national security benefits of immigrants for a country with supply chain shortages, a struggling economy and low birth rates. 

TEXAS BORDER MAYOR BLAMES BOTH PARTIES FOR MIGRANT CRISIS: ‘ASININE POLITICAL MUDSLINGING’ WON'T FIX THIS

FRANCIS SUAREZ: Being helpful to another human being is our moral obligation. And I think we would all do the same thing in Miami. I think what we have to do now is have a coherent conversation on immigration that is nonpartisan. One of the good things I think about what has happened is Hispanics, for example, are trending Republican. So I think that should depoliticize the conversation a bit. And we shouldn't be afraid to have legal immigration at a level that's beneficial to this country economically and in our national security interests. When we see supply chain shortages, when we see, in a place like Miami, for example, we have a 1.4% unemployment, which under normal circumstances is great. But that also means that our restaurants need employees, our small businesses need employees. So we need immigrants, particularly given the fact that we're not you know, our birth rates are not at replacement rate, which is something that's happening throughout this world and is going to create a problem going forward into the next generation.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

