Mexico suspends package shipments to US ahead of Trump tariff deadline

With the deadline to end the de minimis exemption that allows duty-free shipment of packages into the U.S., Mexico's postal service, Correos de México, has paused package delivery to its northern neighbor.

A July 31 Department of Homeland Security press release explained that "Under the de minimis treatment, imported goods that are valued at or under $800 were exempt from tariff duties."

Due to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump, the de minimis exemption will end on Friday, Aug. 29.

"For this reason, Correos de México will temporarily suspend postal and package deliveries to the United States starting August 27, 2025, while new operational processes are defined," a statement from the Mexican government noted.

"Mexico continues its dialogue with U.S. authorities and international postal organizations to define mechanisms that will allow for the orderly resumption of services, providing certainty to users and avoiding setbacks in the delivery of goods," the statement declared.

As the deadline for ending the de minimis exemption looms, various postal services around the world have reacted by announcing pauses on shipments to America.

"Countries exploited this system to flood the American market with cheap goods that undercut American manufacturers and cost American jobs. This exemption also allowed drug cartels and other criminal organizations to smuggle drugs and other contraband into our country," the July DHS statement noted.