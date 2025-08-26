Trump issues ultimatum, threatening tariffs over digital taxes and regulations

President Donald Trump, who has already made tariffs a key component of his presidential playbook, threatened to tack significant extra tariffs on exports to America from countries with digital taxes and regulations.

"As the President of the United States, I will stand up to Countries that attack our incredible American Tech Companies. Digital Taxes, Digital Services Legislation, and Digital Markets Regulations are all designed to harm, or discriminate against, American Technology," he wrote in a Monday night Truth Social post.

"They also, outrageously, give a complete pass to China's largest Tech Companies. This must end, and end NOW!" he exclaimed.

In addition to the threat of tariffs against offenders, he also threatened to impose restrictions on the export of U.S. technology.

"With this TRUTH, I put all Countries with Digital Taxes, Legislation, Rules, or Regulations, on notice that unless these discriminatory actions are removed, I, as President of the United States, will impose substantial additional Tariffs on that Country's Exports to the U.S.A., and institute Export restrictions on our Highly Protected Technology and Chips," he warned.

"America, and American Technology Companies, are neither the ‘piggy bank’ nor the ‘doormat’ of the World any longer. Show respect to America and our amazing Tech Companies or, consider the consequences!"

GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who has been an outspoken opponent of the president's tariff policies, asserted in a post on X earlier this year that "Tariffs don’t punish foreign governments—they punish American families at the checkout line."