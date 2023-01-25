Expand / Collapse search
Truth Social CEO shuts down rumor Trump is ditching platform for Twitter, Facebook

Former President Donald Trump preparing to leave exclusive platform deal with Truth Social, report says

Truth Social CEO shut down rumors that former President Donald Trump will be ditching his own social media platform on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked former California Congressman Devin Nunes whether Trump is ending his exclusivity deal with Truth Social to freely post on Twitter and Facebook ahead of his 2024 campaign, after reports emerged this week.

"No, of course not," Nunes said. "This is all public knowledge, which over and over again, we've told the press this, that Donald Trump can post on social media if he wants. All it is, he has a six-hour exclusivity. And the president is very happy with Truth Social."

Nunes’ clarification comes as two Trump confidantes reportedly told Rolling Stone that the former president has no plans to renew the exclusivity deal with Truth Social in June, as he focuses on clinching the 2024 Republican nomination.

"There’s not going to be a need for that," Trump allegedly told a verified associate on the contractual obligation.

Trump's Truth Social platform

Reports that former President Donald Trump won't renew his exclusivity deal with Truth Social in June are being "regurgitated," CEO Devin Nunes said on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday. (Getty Images)

"He said there’s an expiration date and that he didn’t want to make commitments," a second associate divulged to the outlet.

Nunes claimed "this is about the tenth time" that this story has been "regurgitated" in the media.

"It's kind of a classic lesson in the swamp and how fake news narratives are started," Nunes said. "What this stems from is that the Trump campaign has went to Facebook and Instagram to say, ‘Look, we need to be able to use your platform.’"

The CEO further said "that’s only obvious" for the former and potential future president, who currently can’t advertise or operate on those platforms, to approach the companies ahead of campaign season.

The former president had previously told Fox News Digital in October that he wouldn’t be rejoining Twitter after "Chief Twit" Elon Musk reinstated his account, stressing he would stay on his own Truth Social, a social media platform he touted as "better," "safe" and that feels "like home."

"I like Elon and I wish him a lot of luck. I hope he does well with it," Trump had said, while adding, "I am staying on Truth. I like it better, I like the way it works, I like Elon, but I’m staying on Truth."

Nunes also called out the Biden administration for allegedly stonewalling the company’s efforts to go public via SPAC deal, arguing the SEC under Gary Gensler "will not do it."

"I'll tell you, the scandal here that's not being talked about, that they refuse to talk about is that we are a private company. We've merged with a SPAC, we're trying to merge, which is a financing mechanism. The Securities and Exchange Commission, their job is to protect shareholders. Their job is to help in capital formation," Nunes said. "But because it's Trump, they're not going to allow it to happen."

