McCarthy slams Biden for 'America-last energy policies' as inflation hits new 40-year high in February

FIRST ON FOX: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized President Biden for his "America-last energy policies" as inflation hit a fresh 40-year high in February, largely driven by higher gas prices, saying "no one is buying Democrats' desperate excuses for inflation, but everyone is paying for them."

The consumer price index climbed 7.9% on an annual basis, according to data released on Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Month over month, according to the data, inflation rose 0.8%.

The year-over-year reading is in line with estimates and compares with an annual 7.5% jump in January, marking the fastest increase since February 1982, when inflation hit 7.6%.

INFLATION RISES 7.9% IN FEBRUARY, A NEW 40-YEAR HIGH

"The Biden administration will certainly be scrambling to spin today’s disastrous inflation numbers, but they should simply look in the mirror," McCarthy, R-Calif., told FOX Business. "Exactly one year ago, Democrats rammed through an unnecessary and wasteful $2 trillion bill to fund liberal pet projects."

"Predictably," McCarthy said, "this reckless spending binge supercharged inflation."

McCarthy said that "for the third consecutive month, Americans are facing the highest inflation rate in 40 years."

"They are also paying the highest gas prices in the history of this nation because of President Biden’s America-last energy policies," McCarthy said.

Gas jumped 6.6% in February and accounted for almost a third of price hikes, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Thursday. Food prices, in comparison, rose by 1%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The February data does not include the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has pushed prices at the pump to $4.31 as of today, according to AAA, a record high.

"These higher costs are eating away at wages, salaries and savings," McCarthy said. "In just one year of one-party rule, Democrats have spiked inflation, weakened our position in the world, and saddled American families with financial hardships with no relief in sight."

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

McCarthy added: "No one is buying Democrats’ desperate excuses for inflation, but everyone is paying for them."

Biden on Tuesday announced a ban on all imports of Russian oil, gas and energy to the United States, targeting the "main artery" of Russia's economy amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, but warned that the ban would cost American families.

Russian oil exports account for about one-third of Europe’s oil imports, however, Russian exports are just under 10% of U.S. overall imports.

TRUMP SAYS BIDEN IS LETTING 'RADICAL CLIMATE EXTREMISTS RUN OUR COUNTRY' AS US SEES RECORD-HIGH GAS PRICES

The White House, though, is blaming Putin for the record-high gas prices in the U.S., even coining the surge as the "#PutinPriceHike" and vowing that Biden will do everything he can to shield Americans from "pain at the pump."

Biden was asked Tuesday if he had a message for the American people on gas prices.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"They’re going to go up," he said.

When asked what is he going to do about it, Biden replied: "Can’t do much right now. Russia is responsible."