Maxine Waters playing race card: Alveda King

The niece of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. responded to the feud between Reps. Mike Kelly and Maxine Waters, saying the skin color argument will only set America back.

“Instead of calling us to get along as brothers and sisters, Congressman Waters is honestly playing the race card again,” King, a former Georgia state legislator, told Neil Cavuto during a FOX Business interview on Monday. “Skin color does not make the person.”

Waters, D-Calif., and Kelly, R-Pa., clashed in a heated House of Representatives floor exchange during a debate last week over the auto industry’s perceived racism when it comes to lending.

“Stop talking about discrimination and start talking more about the nation,” Kelly said. “We're coming together as a people in spite of what you say.”

Waters responded, saying she was "offended as an African-American woman” by what the Pennsylvania lawmaker said.

“And this business about making America great again: It is your president that’s dividing this country," Waters said, referring to President Donald Trump.

King said her uncle understood 50 years ago that living together as brothers and sisters is the best way to get past the skin color argument and advance as one community.

“Our blood is red,” she said on the “Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast program. “We are made of one blood. God made all people to live together on the face of the earth.”

King said she sides with Kelly when he said that skin color is only part of the human condition.

“Congressman Waters is on the wrong frequency,” she said.