Rep. Mark Walker talks possible Senate run

Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Tuesday for his first national interview after floating a 2022 Senate run on Monday.

"Our seat was turned over. It was now a district that Hillary Clinton won by 22 points. We looked at some other options, we met with the president ... Right now, we think our time is best traveling throughout the state helping a list, a slew of candidates and maybe preparing for 2022," Walker told FOX Business Network.

"The president, we feel like we have his support in doing that if we run for Senate in 2022. It's still a little early but that's kind of our goal over the next year," Walker said.

Walker will not run for re-election after redistricting appeared to put him at a disadvantage and told McClatchy he is "moving toward" a Senate run in 2022. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., is expected to retire that year after completing his current term.

Walker, a former Baptist pastor, met with President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney at the White House last week.

"If I can quote this verbatim, I asked, 'Mr. President, if we run for another position would you support us?'" Walker told McClatchy. "I got a lot of strong support to start moving toward U.S. Senate in 2022."

Walker also told McClatchy he considered running against junior Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., in a primary.

