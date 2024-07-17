Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk
Published

Mark Cuban slams Elon Musk over Trump support: 'Virtue of selfishness'

Mark Cuban said he's open to Democrats replacing President Biden on the party's ticket but will still support him if he remains

close
Making Money host Charles Payne explains why Silicon Valley hedge funds are excited about a potential Trump-Vance White House. video

Charles Payne: Silicon Valley titans are jumping on the Trump train

Making Money host Charles Payne explains why Silicon Valley hedge funds are excited about a potential Trump-Vance White House.

Mark Cuban on Wednesday slammed fellow billionaire Elon Musk and other business figures who have recently signaled support for former President Trump's campaign in a social media post.

The latest flare up between the two billionaires came after Musk ally David Sacks posted a list on X of business leaders who've expressed support for Trump's campaign — including Musk, Bill Ackman, Ben Horowitz, Marc Andreessen, Doug Leone, Joe Lonsdale, Peter Thiel, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss among others — with the message, "Come on in, the water's warm."

Musk quoted Sacks' post saying, "The choice is clear" — which led Cuban to reply with a quote tweet of his own that read simply, "The Virtue of Selfishness." 

Mark Cuban is a longtime critic of former President Trump and said this spring that he wasn't worried about President Biden's age — although he has recently expressed an openness to Democrats replacing Biden and potentially Vice President Harris on the party's ticket in the wake of Biden's debate performance.

ELON MUSK HAILS TRUMP'S VP PICK, JD VANCE

Mark Cuban

Cuban has vowed to support Biden over Trump if the president remains on the Democratic ticket. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"If they were having his last wake, and it was him versus Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden," he told Bloomberg in March, adding he had cast a protest vote for Nikki Haley in the Republican primary.

Late last month after the first presidential debate, Cuban said that Biden's "performance was awful" and he appeared "feeble" in providing "underwhelming" responses to questions he was asked. 

ELON MUSK TO DONATE $45M A MONTH TO PRO-TRUMP SUPER PAC FOLLOWING ENDORSEMENT OF FORMER PRESIDENT: REPORT

Mark Cuban Dallas

Cuban recently expressed openness to Democrats potentially replacing President Biden as the party's nominee. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Cuban explained that while he still had confidence in President Biden's ability to carry out the duties of the presidency and would still vote for him, he was concerned that the debate showed that "Trump is far better than Biden at soundbites and marketing," which could cost him the election. 

"For that reason, I'm also open to the discussion to replace Biden and/or Harris," Cuban wrote on X the day after the presidential debate.

TRUMP SECURES DONATIONS FROM TWO SILICON VALLEY VENTURE CAPITAL BILLIONAIRES

Elon Musk frowning

Elon Musk and several other business leaders have recently announced their support for former President Trump's campaign. (Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE