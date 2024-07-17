Mark Cuban slams Elon Musk over Trump support: 'Virtue of selfishness'

Mark Cuban on Wednesday slammed fellow billionaire Elon Musk and other business figures who have recently signaled support for former President Trump's campaign in a social media post.

The latest flare up between the two billionaires came after Musk ally David Sacks posted a list on X of business leaders who've expressed support for Trump's campaign — including Musk, Bill Ackman, Ben Horowitz, Marc Andreessen, Doug Leone, Joe Lonsdale, Peter Thiel, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss among others — with the message, "Come on in, the water's warm."

Musk quoted Sacks' post saying, "The choice is clear" — which led Cuban to reply with a quote tweet of his own that read simply, "The Virtue of Selfishness."

Mark Cuban is a longtime critic of former President Trump and said this spring that he wasn't worried about President Biden's age — although he has recently expressed an openness to Democrats replacing Biden and potentially Vice President Harris on the party's ticket in the wake of Biden's debate performance.

"If they were having his last wake, and it was him versus Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden," he told Bloomberg in March, adding he had cast a protest vote for Nikki Haley in the Republican primary.

Late last month after the first presidential debate, Cuban said that Biden's "performance was awful" and he appeared "feeble" in providing "underwhelming" responses to questions he was asked.

Cuban explained that while he still had confidence in President Biden's ability to carry out the duties of the presidency and would still vote for him, he was concerned that the debate showed that "Trump is far better than Biden at soundbites and marketing," which could cost him the election.

"For that reason, I'm also open to the discussion to replace Biden and/or Harris," Cuban wrote on X the day after the presidential debate .

