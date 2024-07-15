Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk hails Trump's VP pick, JD Vance

Billionaire Trump supporter Elon Musk celebrates JD vance as GOP's vice presidential nominee

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk celebrated former President Trump's decision to choose Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate for the Republican Party's 2024 national ticket on Monday.

"Congratulations @JDVance1!," Musk posted on his social media platform, X, following the announcement that Vance would be the GOP's vice presidential nominee. "Excellent decision by @realDonaldTrump."

Elon Musk raising a glass to toast

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the Atreju political convention organized by Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), on December 15, 2023 in Rome, Italy. Musk praised former President Trump's selection of J.D. Vance as his running mate on Monday. (Antonio Masiello/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk went on to say the Trump-Vance ticket "resounds with victory."

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) (L) shakes hands with former US President Donald Trump during an event at the East Palestine Fire Department in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 22, 2023. (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Trump announced his selection of Vance on his own social media platform, Truth Social, as the Republican National Convention kicked off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, just two days after the former president survived an assassination attempt.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES OHIO SEN JD VANCE AS HIS 2024 RUNNING MATE

Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and is one of the wealthiest individuals in the world, declared his public support for Trump on Saturday, after shots rang out at the former president's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," Musk wrote on X, with a video of the attack.

Donald Trump assassination attempt

Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. Donald Trump was hit in the ear in (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Trump was shot in the upper part of his right ear by a gunman authorities later identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, a Pittsburgh suburb about an hour south from where the assassination attempt took place. 

One attendee, Corey Comperatore, 50, a former fire chief of Buffalo Township, was killed, and two others — identified by Pennsylvania State Police as David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74 — were injured in the shooting.

The FBI confirmed that Crooks was shot dead.

Musk was not the only billionaire to throw his public support behind Trump following the attack. Bill Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, also endorsed Trump in a post on X later Saturday night.

FOX News' Scott McDaniel contributed to this report.