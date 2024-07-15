Elon Musk hails Trump's VP pick, JD Vance

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk celebrated former President Trump's decision to choose Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate for the Republican Party's 2024 national ticket on Monday.

"Congratulations @JDVance1!," Musk posted on his social media platform, X, following the announcement that Vance would be the GOP's vice presidential nominee. "Excellent decision by @realDonaldTrump."

Musk went on to say the Trump-Vance ticket "resounds with victory."

Trump announced his selection of Vance on his own social media platform, Truth Social, as the Republican National Convention kicked off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, just two days after the former president survived an assassination attempt.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES OHIO SEN JD VANCE AS HIS 2024 RUNNING MATE

Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and is one of the wealthiest individuals in the world, declared his public support for Trump on Saturday, after shots rang out at the former president's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," Musk wrote on X, with a video of the attack.

Trump was shot in the upper part of his right ear by a gunman authorities later identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, a Pittsburgh suburb about an hour south from where the assassination attempt took place.

One attendee, Corey Comperatore, 50, a former fire chief of Buffalo Township, was killed, and two others — identified by Pennsylvania State Police as David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74 — were injured in the shooting.

The FBI confirmed that Crooks was shot dead.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Musk was not the only billionaire to throw his public support behind Trump following the attack. Bill Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, also endorsed Trump in a post on X later Saturday night.

FOX News' Scott McDaniel contributed to this report.