What is Marianne Williamson's net worth?

Presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson is one of the top-earning candidates on the 2020 campaign trail.

The 66-year-old best-selling author and spiritual leader reached the Democratic debate stage on Thursday night after announcing her candidacy for president back in January.

Williamson offers an online course and has published numerous books, including several New York Times bestsellers.

According to financial disclosure documents that she filed when she ran for a California congressional seat in 2014, her assets were worth somewhere between $957,000 and $4.48 million in 2013, which included various stocks in Apple, Google and Whole Foods, which was acquired by Amazon, according to The Center for Public Integrity.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AAPL APPLE INC. 199.74 -0.06 -0.03% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,076.63 -3.69 -0.34% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,904.28 +6.45 +0.34%

Democratic presidential candidate author Marianne Williamson is worth between $783,031 and $2,126,006, according to OpenSecrets. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

She even funded her unsuccessful congressional campaign with $581,000, the center reported.

Today, Williamson -- who is friends with Oprah -- has a net worth between $783,031 and $2,126,006, according to various reports.

Her public financial disclosure reports from January said her assets include income from her business, speaking fees, and many of the same stocks from her previous reports.

That puts her ahead of the two top Democrats campaigning for 2020. Sen. Bernie Sanders released 10 years worth of returns in April, which showed his adjusted gross income in 2017 was $1,131,925 — mainly thanks to royalties from his book "Where We Go From Here."

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who earned around $230,000 annually during his time in the White House, is worth about $1.5 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. That doesn't include the multi-million dollar book deal he signed with Flatiron Books in 2017.

In order to make it to the first two debates, candidates have to either have 1 percent support in three approved polls or have at least 65,000 individual donations, with at least 200 donors in at least 20 states.

Williamson was able to lock in both requirements, according to Politico. In early May she reached the donor benchmark, and later that month, she reached the polling benchmark..

When she declared her candidacy in January in Los Angeles, she said: “We need a new burst of freedom, we need a whole uprising of consciousness among the American people. New paradigm leadership is not about saying, ‘I’ll do it, send me to Washington.’ New paradigm leadership is where the leader is holding the space for the brilliance of others, and that is what I have done throughout my entire career.”

She previously told Refinery29: “The principles of health and wellness and an attitude of peace-creation and love is exactly what this country needs."

“I’ve felt for a long time that people within this space should not be standing on the sidelines," she added. "If anything, we should be the biggest grownups in the room… Because if you have a clue as to what changes your life, then you’re the one who has a clue what can change the world.”

Fox News' Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.