Maria Bartiromo to interview Trump on Sunday, his first since Election Day

FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday will interview President Trump at 10 a.m. ET on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

The interview will be the president's first since Election Day and the weeks of legal challenges from the Trump campaign in battleground states alleging voter fraud that followed.

Trump has yet to concede the 2020 election, even as President-elect Joe Biden announces cabinet members and plans for once he takes office in January.

The president on Friday claimed Biden must prove that the votes he received in the election were not “illegally obtained” in order to enter the White House.

Trump’s tweet came after Biden crossed the 80 million-vote threshold with ballots are still being counted, giving the former vice president a lead of more than 6 million votes. Fox News and other media outlets have projected that Biden has won the presidency. There is no requirement for Biden to “prove” his votes were legally obtained for him to take office.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.