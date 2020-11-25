Trump 'interested' in 2024 presidential run, Lara Trump says

President Trump “would be interested” in looking into running for president again in 2024, Lara Trump, a senior adviser to the president’s reelection campaign, told “Mornings with Maria” on Wednesday.

The president's daughter-in-law noted, however, that the president is currently focused on the results of the 2020 election as Trump's legal team continues to push allegations of election and voter fraud.

FOX Business’ Dagen McDowell asked Lara Trump, “Is a run on the table four years are from now?”

“We’re still convinced that he’s [President Trump’s] going to be in office for the next four years so we will have to wait and see if that actually happens,” she responded. “We are still working on the legitimate results of this election and I think that’s why you’ve seen that we’ve had lawsuits all across this country.”

She went on to note that Trump has “teams in multiple states working to make sure that every legitimate legal vote gets counted.”

“That said, if for some reason the president does not win all these legal battles, then I think he’s said that he would be interested in looking to 2024 and I think that there are about 74 million Americans that would support him in a run for office,” Trump continued.

McDowell pointed to a Politico “2020 Voter Priorities Survey,” which revealed 71% of Republican voters want Trump to run again in 2024.

Trump’s daughter-in-law touted some of the president’s accomplishments in office, noting that he has been “masterful” with the economy.

She pointed to the fact that on Tuesday the Dow Jones Industrial Average made history reaching above the 30,000 level for the first time.

Trump said when her father-in-law was elected in 2016, the Dow was around the 17,000 range and noted that now, under President Trump’s leadership, it has nearly doubled even “in the midst of a pandemic.”

“We know what he’s [Trump’s] able to do with the economy, we know what he’s done on so many other fronts and I think there are a lot of people who want to see four more years of this president,” she said.

Fox News learned last week that the Trump campaign adviser is considering a run for a U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina after Sen. Richard Burr announced he would not seek reelection in 2022.

A person familiar with President Trump’s daughter-in-law's plans, who have discussed them directly with her, told Fox News Friday that she is "interested and exploring" whether she will run.

Speaking on “Mornings with Maria” on Wednesday, Lara Trump addressed the topic saying that “it’s something that I certainly have considered.”

“I was born in North Carolina. It is my home,” Trump said. “My family still lives there.”

She went on to say that she thinks “it’s a little too soon to make an ultimate decision” on whether she will run in 2022, but added that “it would be an honor to represent the people of my home state.”

“We all know in this family, it’s bigger than just about you, it extends out across your family whenever you run for something like that,” she added.

Trump stressed that “you can ever rule anything out, but certainly we’re trying to get through this election right now before we look forward to other ones.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.