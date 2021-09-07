Manchin privately tells WH, colleagues he’ll back as little as $1T of Biden’s budget resolution: report

Sen. Joe Manchin has reportedly told the White House and colleagues that he plans on supporting as little as $1 trillion of President Biden’s $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan, which could be a damaging blow to the president’s ‘Build Back Better’ agenda.

The West Virginia Democrat has said he has some policy concerns, including the plan’s $400 billion earmarked for home caregivers, Axios’ Hans Nichols reported. Manchin’s office did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

Manchin—who is a pivotal vote in the divided Senate—has spoken out before about the massive spending bill. Republicans have called the package a progressive’s dream and said the White House should be focused on the crisis in Afghanistan.

"Hit the pause button," Manchin said last week at an event hosted by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. "Let’s sit back. Let’s see what happens. We have so much on our plate. We really have an awful lot. I think that would be the prudent, wise thing to do."

The House voted last month 220-212 on the budget blueprint. Biden called the vote a "step closer to truly investing in the American people."

Sources told Axios that "at most" Manchin is willing to support up to $1.5 trillion in the package. The report also said Biden told reporters on Tuesday evening that Manchin, in the end, "has always been there."

The Associated Press contributed to this report