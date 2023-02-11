Expand / Collapse search
Manchester-Boston airport complete 'security threat' sweep, passengers allowed to reenter secure area

Manchester-Boston airport says security sweep is complete and that passengers are being rescreened

Police completed a sweep at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport after a "security threat" was reported Saturday morning.

The airport said an incident that occurred around 11 a.m. ET was under investigation by law enforcement partners and their teams, and that all passengers were exiting the secure area. 

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport said in a statement that the security sweep has been completed and passengers are being rescreened.

A Spirit Airlines plane

A Spirit Airlines plane lands at Oakland International Airport on July 28, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

New Hampshire State Police and Londonderry Police cruisers were seen on the road in front of the airport terminal, local station WMUR-TV reported

Police K-9s were reported at the scene sniffing luggage and going in and out of a Spirit Airlines plane. 

The entrance to the airport was reportedly blocked but by 1:15 p.m. the road was reopened and people were allowed in the airport

The airport encouraged passengers to check with their airline about their flight status.

This is a developing story and will be updated.