Manchester-Boston airport complete 'security threat' sweep, passengers allowed to reenter secure area
Police completed a sweep at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport after a "security threat" was reported Saturday morning.
The airport said an incident that occurred around 11 a.m. ET was under investigation by law enforcement partners and their teams, and that all passengers were exiting the secure area.
Manchester-Boston Regional Airport said in a statement that the security sweep has been completed and passengers are being rescreened.
New Hampshire State Police and Londonderry Police cruisers were seen on the road in front of the airport terminal, local station WMUR-TV reported.
Police K-9s were reported at the scene sniffing luggage and going in and out of a Spirit Airlines plane.
The entrance to the airport was reportedly blocked but by 1:15 p.m. the road was reopened and people were allowed in the airport.
The airport encouraged passengers to check with their airline about their flight status.
This is a developing story and will be updated.