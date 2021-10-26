Los Angeles to pay $1K a month to 3,000 families living in poverty, impacted by COVID-19

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday approved a program that will send $1,000 to more than 3,000 Angeleno families living below the poverty line.

The BIG:LEAP, or Basic Income Guaranteed: Los Angeles Economic Assistance Pilot program, is the largest of its kind in the country.

Starting in January, Los Angeles families who are living below the poverty line and have been impacted by COVID-19 will receive a no-strings-attached payment of $1,000 for the following 12 months.

The bulk of the money will go to families living in Councilman Curren Price’s district, Council District, which has the highest rates of poverty in the city.

Tuesday’s approval by the city council expands the city’s initial $6 million investment to nearly $40 million.

The application process will begin later this week. A spokesperson for Price said his district office will be transformed into a command center and will be open the entirety of the 10-day online application window to help constituents who need it the most. Other sites, including libraries and the All Peoples Community Center will be providing computers, Wi-Fi, and language support to help applicants.

"The idea of a (Guaranteed Basic Income) pilot program is one my office has been following for some time, and it gained momentum as we witnessed our country examine the racial disparities and social injustices during the COVID pandemic," Price said ahead of Tuesday’s vote. "It became clear this program was necessary in following the positive results of the Stockton Seed Program."

"It's my hope that following the conclusion of this pilot program, that it'll be replicated at the state and federal level," Price said.

Price and other council members will release additional information at a Wednesday morning press conference.