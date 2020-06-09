Chicago mayor: Will take 'Herculean effort' to get businesses to come back

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said it would take a "Herculean effort" to keep businesses open in disadvantaged neighborhoods after looting and damage that occurred during the first weekend of protests following the death of George Floyd.

Continue Reading Below

"I've been on calls and text messages with people all day who fought hard to bring economic development to areas of the city, only to see the Walgreens, the CVS, the grocery store, everything vanish in an eye blink," Lightfoot said on a May 31 call with distraught aldermen. "It's going to take a Herculean effort on the part of all of us to convince businesses not to disappear, to come back. We're prepared to fight that fight."

LOOTING COST BUSINESSES IN MAJOR METRO AREAS AT LEAST $400M, EXPERTS ESTIMATE

Walmart can't confirm it will reopen its Chatham location on the city's South Side after it was ransacked.

"We are still assessing the damage," a Walmart spokesperson told FOX Business. "No decision has been made."

Target couldn't confirm it would reopen a nearby location either, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Looting damage in metropolitan areas, including Chicago, between May 29 and June 3 totaled more than $400 million, according to an estimate from the Anderson Economic Group released Friday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I haven't seen s--t like this before," Lightfoot said on the call. "The number of places all over the South and West sides in particular that have been hit today has just been off the charts. Literally hundreds, if not thousands, of locations. Big stores, small stores, strip malls, many corner places, it is all over the city."

FOX Business' inquiry to Lightfoot's office was not returned at the time of publication.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS