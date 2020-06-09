Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Money

Chicago mayor: Will take 'Herculean effort' to get businesses to come back

Walmart, Target among businesses in city that can't confirm reopening of stores

By FOXBusiness
close
Chicago stores are struggling to reopen after the coronavirus lockdown, riot violence and looting have physically and economically destroyed businesses. FOX Business' Grady Trimble with more.video

Chicago stores mull permanent closure following riots, coronavirus lockdown

Chicago stores are struggling to reopen after the coronavirus lockdown, riot violence and looting have physically and economically destroyed businesses. FOX Business' Grady Trimble with more.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said it would take a "Herculean effort" to keep businesses open in disadvantaged neighborhoods after looting and damage that occurred during the first weekend of protests following the death of George Floyd.

Continue Reading Below

"I've been on calls and text messages with people all day who fought hard to bring economic development to areas of the city, only to see the Walgreens, the CVS, the grocery store, everything vanish in an eye blink," Lightfoot said on a May 31 call with distraught aldermen. "It's going to take a Herculean effort on the part of all of us to convince businesses not to disappear, to come back. We're prepared to fight that fight."

LOOTING COST BUSINESSES IN MAJOR METRO AREAS AT LEAST $400M, EXPERTS ESTIMATE

Walmart can't confirm it will reopen its Chatham location on the city's South Side after it was ransacked.

"We are still assessing the damage," a Walmart spokesperson told FOX Business. "No decision has been made."

Clean up crews at a Chase Bank branch remove shattered glass early Sunday morning, May 31, 2020, in Chicago, after a night of unrest and protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charles

Target couldn't confirm it would reopen a nearby location either, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Looting damage in metropolitan areas, including Chicago, between May 29 and June 3 totaled more than $400 million, according to an estimate from the Anderson Economic Group released Friday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I haven't seen s--t like this before," Lightfoot said on the call. "The number of places all over the South and West sides in particular that have been hit today has just been off the charts. Literally hundreds, if not thousands, of locations. Big stores, small stores, strip malls, many corner places, it is all over the city."

FOX Business' inquiry to Lightfoot's office was not returned at the time of publication.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS