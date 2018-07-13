London protests against Trump shouldn’t be taken seriously: Steve Hilton

Massive protests erupted in London on Friday as President Trump met the prime minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May.

Thousands of demonstrators marched through London protesting Trump’s policies on issues ranging from immigration and race relations to women and climate change.

Hundreds gathered under a large balloon depicting Trump as an angry baby while others shouted and held signs aspiring to show the president he wasn’t welcome.

However, the demonstrations should not be taken seriously, according to Steve Hilton, a former director of strategy for David Cameron, who was prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party in the U.K. from 2010 to 2016.

“It’s the same old angry noisy left that go and protest about anything,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” “They are not interested or even aware of the substance of what Donald Trump is actually doing…They just want to show that they are good moral people because they are taking a stand against Donald Trump.”

During an interview with The Sun newspaper on Thursday Trump criticized May over her handling of Brexit.

Meanwhile, a poll by SkyData revealed 51% of people thought Trump was right to make his views of Brexit public.