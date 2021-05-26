Lockheed Martin holds training for white male leaders to address their privilege, culture: report

Aerospace and defense company Lockheed Martin’s white male employees in leadership positions have gone through training to bring awareness to white male culture and its impact on the company as a whole.

Christopher F. Rufo of the Manhattan Institute first posted a 2016 company report and other information detailing training initiatives that showed company leaders had participated in programs that were geared toward white males, whom the materials noted make up the bulk of Lockheed Martin’s workforce.

The Effective Leadership of Inclusive Teams training, as it is called, "empowers white men to be full partners in the creation of inclusive work climates by exploring the systematic advantages white men have and shining a light on some of the barriers women, minorities and LBGTs face when fitting into a predominantly male society." It is facilitated by White Men as Full Diversity Partners.

A Lockheed Martin spokesperson did not address the contents of the training when asked by FOX Business, but noted that the aerospace and defense giant continuously monitors training programs to ensure they align with the company’s core values.

"Lockheed Martin has robust employee training programs focused on our core values of doing what is right, respecting others and performing with excellence," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Like many corporations, we employ multiple vendors and continuously evaluate the effectiveness of training programs to ensure they are aligned with our values, applicable laws and regulations, and incorporate employee feedback and best practices."

Rufo reported that senior staff members also attended the training last year, which was conducted over Zoom and included reading fictitious statements from the perspective of racial minorities and women.

White Men as Full Diversity Partners also lists AT&T, Boeing, Colonial Pipeline, Exxon Mobil and NASA as its clients.

Some Republicans have been critical of efforts within the military and national security community to focus on fostering a more progressive environment, which they believe the Biden administration has made a priority at the expense of national security.

North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop responded to Rufo’s tweet on Wednesday saying that corporations that divide their employees by race should not receive taxpayer dollars.