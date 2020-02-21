Lockheed Martin gets second contract for Presidential Helicopters

The President and Vice President will have new rides in the sky in the coming years.

Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky unit will build six production Presidential Helicopters under a contract from the U.S. Navy.

The helicopters are part of the 23 aircraft program of record for the U.S. Marine Corps.

Sikorsky will begin deliveries of six VH-92A helicopters in 2022. The remaining production aircraft will be delivered in 2022 and 2023.

Test versions of the aircraft have undergone rigorous testing and have proven their production readiness.

"Now that we are ramping up production, the VH-92A program is gaining momentum," said Dave Banquer, Sikorsky VH-92A program director. "This second contract award demonstrates the confidence the U.S. Marine Corps has in Sikorsky's proven ability to deliver and support the next generation Presidential helicopter."

All six of the production aircraft are undergoing modifications and are on schedule to begin deliveries in 2021.

Sikorsky says the VH-92A aircraft will provide safe, reliable and capable transportation for the President and Vice President.