Sen. Graham slams Schumer, Democrats for taking a ‘wrecking ball’ to the Senate

Reacting to reports of a talking filibuster proposal over election overhaul legislation, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., ripped Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Democrats for taking a "wrecking ball" to the Senate on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday.

Graham called Schumer and the radical left "the most destructive group of people in my political lifetime," warning they want to change America from top to bottom.

SCHUMER'S ‘BLUFFING’ ON PROMISES TO HOLD VOTE ON BIDEN'S SPENDING BILL: MARC SHORT

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: They're trying to make every Republican, no matter Tim Scott, Herschel Walker, be considered racist because we're blocking a federal takeover of elections. Under our constitution, states are in charge of administering elections. This federal legislation we will defeat today would do away with most state-level voter ID laws. They're trying to make it easier to cheat, not easier to vote…

And Senator Schumer, I think, has taken a wrecking ball to the United States Senate during his time, and will go down in history as one of the most destructive senators in the history of the body, unfortunately.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW