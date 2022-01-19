Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Sen. Graham slams Schumer, Democrats for taking a ‘wrecking ball’ to the Senate

Senate Majority Leader to propose talking filibuster Wednesday amid voting rights clash

close
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., says the radical left is ‘the most destructive group of people in my political lifetime.’ video

Schumer, Democrats have taken ‘wrecking ball’ to Senate: Sen. Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., says the radical left is ‘the most destructive group of people in my political lifetime.’

Reacting to reports of a talking filibuster proposal over election overhaul legislation, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., ripped Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Democrats for taking a "wrecking ball" to the Senate on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday.

Graham called Schumer and the radical left "the most destructive group of people in my political lifetime," warning they want to change America from top to bottom.

SCHUMER'S ‘BLUFFING’ ON PROMISES TO HOLD VOTE ON BIDEN'S SPENDING BILL: MARC SHORT

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: They're trying to make every Republican, no matter Tim Scott, Herschel Walker, be considered racist because we're blocking a federal takeover of elections. Under our constitution, states are in charge of administering elections. This federal legislation we will defeat today would do away with most state-level voter ID laws. They're trying to make it easier to cheat, not easier to vote…

And Senator Schumer, I think, has taken a wrecking ball to the United States Senate during his time, and will go down in history as one of the most destructive senators in the history of the body, unfortunately.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

close
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., believes Democrats will propose a federal takeover of elections in Wednesday’s talking filibuster. video

Democrats declaring war on checks and balances: Sen. Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., believes Democrats will propose a federal takeover of elections in Wednesday’s talking filibuster.