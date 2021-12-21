Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Schumer’s ‘bluffing’ on promises to hold vote on Biden’s spending bill: Marc Short

Senate majority leader told Democrats they will hold vote on bill and will 'keep voting on it until we get something done'

Schumer’s ‘bluffing’ on promises to hold vote on spending bill: Marc Short

Former Pence chief of staff Marc Short told "Mornings with Maria," Tuesday, that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is "bluffing" on making promises to hold the vote on Biden’s spending bill to force every member to make their position known. 

MANCHIN, WHITE HOUSE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE BBB TALKS NEXT YEAR: REPORT

MARC SHORT: I think that Chuck Schumer is just bluffing on that part. The reality is that there are a lot of Democrats who never actually said how they were going to vote on this bill… if they know it's not going to pass, you can be sure that Senator Kelly from Arizona or Senator Hassan from New Hampshire, the last thing they want to do is actually be called out to vote on this bill… pass massive or vote for massive tax increases and more spending when they know it'll never become law. So I think that's just a lot of bluster and chest-pounding. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Polling for Biden collapsed after Afghanistan withdrawal, border crisis: Marc Short

