Sen. Graham says he'd 'go to war' for Chick-fil-A after outrage at chain on Catholic campus

Sen. Lindsey Graham said he is ready to "go to war" for Chick-fil-A after some students and faculty members at Notre Dame denounced a proposal to open the fast-food chain on campus.

"I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick fil-A’s back," Graham tweeted Wednesday. "I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for. Great food. Great service. Great values. God bless Chick fil-A!"

The tweet was in response to students and faculty at Notre Dame, a Catholic university, expressing outrage over a proposal to open a Chick-fil-A on campus due to its past donations to Christian groups.

NEW YORK DEMOCRATS ACCUSE CHICK-FIL-A OF DISCRIMINATION, WANT TO BAN IT FROM REST STOPS

Opponents to the proposal accused Chick-fil-A of donating to "queerphobic groups," such as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army.

SOME NOTRE DAME STUDENTS AND FACULTY OUTRAGED BY PROPOSED CAMPUS CHICK-FIL-A

"It’s disappointing to hear some ND students and faculty want to ban Chick-fil-A from doing business on campus because they disagree with the values held by the Chick-fil-A founders," Graham said in another tweet on the matter. "What a dangerous precedent to set."

CHICK-FIL-A BANNED FROM SAN ANTONIO AIRPORT OVER ALLEGED 'LEGACY OF ANTI-LGBTQ BEHAVIOR'

Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to Fox News’s request for comment on Graham’s remarks.

Liberals have long slammed Chick-fil-A for donating to Christian groups accused of anti-LGBTQ views, and the company announced a donation policy shift in 2019 to focus on initiatives assisting in "the areas of education, homelessness and hunger."

The wildly popular fast-food chain is currently facing resistance in New York, where the chain is slated to open in rest stops along I-90 as part of the Thruway Authority’s $450 million service-state modernization project.

A handful of Democratic state legislators, however, want the plan halted, citing claims of anti-LGBTQ donations.

TEXAS AG: CHICK-FIL-A TO BE OFFERED LEASE IN SAN ANTONIO AIRPORT FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION

In San Antonio, city council members blocked plans to open a Chick-fil-A in the city’s airport after also citing past donations made by the company.

"San Antonio is a city full of compassion, and we do not have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior," Councilman Roberto Treviño said in a 2019 statement. "Everyone has a place here, and everyone should feel welcome when they walk through our airport."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The following year, however, Attorney General Ken Paxton said the chain would be offered a lease in the airport after an investigation.

Paxton said the decision to offer a lease was "so important" because if the council’s denial to the chain "was allowed to occur," "then this could happen all over the country, City councils or other governmental entities could just decide they didn't like your personal views on whatever related to your religious faith and stop you from having a business."