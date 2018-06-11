Liberals are rooting against America: Trish Regan

Comedian Bill Maher on Friday said he is in favor of the U.S. economy falling into a recession if it would lead to President Donald Trump’s removal from the White House.

“By the way, I'm hoping for it because one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy. So please, bring on the recession,” Maher said in remarks on his HBO talk show, "Real Time with Bill Maher."

FOX Business’ Trish Regan points out that Maher’s comment is further proof that liberals are hoping for America to fail.

“They are rooting against you. They are rooting against me. They are rooting against our collective success,” she said on “The Intelligence Report.”

The U.S. economy recovered 8.7 million jobs lost during The Great Recession between December 2007 and early 2010, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. This period of general economic decline affected world financial markets as well as the banking and real estate industries.

“A recession is not good for anyone,” Regan says. “You don’t joke if it was in fact a joke about wanting something like that.”

Maher’s comments came days after House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) dismissed record-low unemployment numbers.

“Hip hip hooray, unemployment is down. What does that mean to me in my life? I need a bigger paycheck,” she said last week at a news conference.

Whether you voted for President Donald Trump or not, Regan says, all Americans should strive for a successful presidency.

“What you should hope for is America’s success,” she said. “We want to succeed, right, economically. We want people to have security.”