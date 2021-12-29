Let's Go Brandon store chain to expand in New England: 'Business is very, very good'

Business is booming for a Let’s Go Brandon store chain selling anti-President Biden merchandise across New England.

Owner Keith Lambert told FOX Business he plans to expand his business into Salisbury and Cape Cod, Massachusetts – increasing his locations from eight to 10 to keep up with the demand during the Biden presidency.

NASCAR DRIVER WHO UNINTENTIONALLY SPARKED 'LET'S GO BRANDON' CHANT SAYS CORPORATIONS DON'T WANT TO SPONSOR HIM

"A customer came into one of our locations [Tuesday] and bought a Let’s Go Brandon sticker and went out to his car and stuck it over his Biden sticker," Lambert said. "And that was it, he was just like, ‘I’m done with this guy.’"

"People have buyer’s remorse," he added. "Business is very, very good right now."

The phrase, "Let’s go, Brandon," took the internet by storm in early October after an NBC reporter at a NASCAR Xfinity Series race incorrectly reported that fans in the stands were chanting "Let’s Go Brandon" following a victory by driver Brandon Brown, when they were really shouting, "F--- Joe Biden!" The phrase has since become a wildly popular anti-Biden rallying cry, breaking out at concerts, sporting events and even churches.

Lambert’s stores at the time were named New England for Trump, but he decided to cash in on the craze and by early November he had rebranded one of them as a Let’s Go Brandon store in Hanson, Massachusetts. It was so successful that he opened a new Let’s Go Brandon location in North Attleboro, also in Massachusetts, and rebranded the rest of his stores as Let’s Go Brandon as well.

GEORGIA COMPANY SELLS ENOUGH ‘LET’S GO BRANDON’-THEMED WRAPPING PAPER TO COVER 8 NFL FOOTBALL FIELDS

Lambert has other locations in Bellingham, East Bridgewater, Easton, Somerset, and Warwick, Rhode Island, and a pop-up store that opens when the weather permits.

He also has an online store, called New England for Trump, that sells a wide range of Let’s Go Brandon gear, including shirts, hats, masks, and ornaments.

"New England for Trump is your one-stop shop for all things Trump and Patriotic," the website says. "The word is out and the silent majority have spoken!"

Lambert said the community reception of his stores has been largely positive but not completely without controversy. He said some critics have lashed out with negative online reviews and that every once in a while they’ll get an email or phone call "with the stupid stuff that they say."

Most recently, he said he received a letter in the mail wishing death on him and his family.

"For the most part, it hasn’t been bad," he said. "I don’t take them seriously."

Lambert’s issue with Biden appears to stem from his handling of Afghanistan and the border crisis.

"His decision-making is not good," he told Fox. "I don’t think he’s doing the job that he should be doing, and I’m not happy with it, just like a lot of other people are not happy with it."

And he’s not worried about "Let’s go, Brandon" losing steam once Biden leaves office, because "there’s always going to be something that upsets the left."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"They always get so upset, so there’s always going to be a slogan, a phrase, and the Trump brand isn’t going anywhere," he said. "People still buy lots of Trump merchandise, and especially if he runs again, I’m sure we’ll be able to stay open and keep moving with that stuff."

As for 2024, Lambert said he hopes Trump runs again.

"I hope so, just like I’m sure a lot of other people do," he said.