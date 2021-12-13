Georgia company sells enough ‘Let’s Go Brandon’-themed wrapping paper to cover 8 NFL football fields

The conservative apparel and accessories company Bring Ammo says it is receiving round-the-clock orders of its "Let’s Go Brandon" Christmas wrapping paper.

The company began offering the wrapping paper last month as a "fun idea" for its current customers, and It's since turned into a nationwide frenzy.

Owner Seth Weathers told Fox Business Monday that the company has sold more than 500,000 square feet of the "Let’s Go Brandon" wrapping paper.

Weathers said he came up with the idea while talking with a friend and asked a local printer if he could create the wrapping paper.

"We sent out an email, and it just started really blowing up quick," Weathers said. "I kind of knew we were onto something at that point."

The phrase "Let’s Go Brandon!" has become a rallying cry for the president’s critics. It all started as a profane anti-Biden chant at college football games but went to a new level in early October when NBC reporter Kelli Stavast interviewed NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown after he captured his first race victory at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway.

During the interview, NBC’s cameras picked up audience members chanting "F--- Joe Biden" in the background. Stavast, in an apparent attempt to steer the interview away from politics, reported that the crowd was really chanting, "Let’s Go Brandon!"

From that moment, the phrase became a viral sensation. Memes, jokes, and comments immediately began to spread across the internet posted by Trump supporters mocking NBC’s coverage during the interview.

Weathers said people are "having a blast" with the "Let’s Go Brandon" Christmas wrapping paper. In review photos, he’s seen people use it for things like wrapping their guns or for gifts to a family member on the opposite side of the political spectrum.

"Everything’s having fun with it. That’s for sure. We’re having a lot of fun," he said.

Companies and organizations have begun cracking down on the use of "Let’s Go Brandon" in their products and services. Last week, customers attempting to print the phrase on Titleist golf balls were given an error message and told their orders could not be completed.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.