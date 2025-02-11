LARRY KUDLOW: Trump is making showers great again

I can't thank President Donald Trump enough. He's going to make showers great again.

For the first time in four years, I can take a real shower, with the water pounding down on me. Not a puny Biden drizzle.

It will be a wonderful feeling. I've missed it. And I believe millions of other people feel the same way.

Why do I say this?

Because this morning, at 6:57am, President Trump instructed EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin to go back to Mr. Trump's old environmental orders that were terminated by Biden — on water standards and flow.

I am hereby instructing Secretary Lee Zeldin to immediately go back to my Environmental Orders, which were terminated by Crooked Joe Biden, on Water Standards and Flow pertaining to SINKS, SHOWERS, TOILETS, WASHING MACHINES, DISHWASHERS, etc., and to likewise go back to the common sense standards on LIGHTBULBS, that were put in place by the Trump Administration, but terminated by Crooked Joe. I look forward to signing these Orders. THANK YOU!!! - President Donald Trump, Truth Social, February 11

In other words, folks, you can let the water rip. Finally. After four years of missing it.

And not just a decent shower — but in the sink, too! You can really wash your face, get a better shave. Wash your hands as often as you want, with real, strong, live water flow.

Not like some third-world countries I know. Or even Europe, where nobody washes.

And toilets can flush the way they're supposed to, with just a flick of the handle, everything is solved.

And your dishwasher will actually clean the dishes, because it will have a strong water flow and get the job done.

And ditto for your clothes, where Trump washing machines will get all those stains out that you could never do with Biden's puny water trickle.

And, you can read again! Because President Trump is going back to common-sense standards on incandescent light bulbs — instead of Biden's phony fluorescent hospital-type lighting that ruined your eyes and gave you a headache every night while you tried to read yourself to sleep.

Now I look forward to a return to reading great books like "The Art of the Deal," "Think Like a Billionaire," "Time to Get Tough," and "Why We Want You to be Rich." So inspiring.

And, for me, that includes James Lee Burke and Detective Robicheaux. And John Sandford and his Detective Davenport.

What a wonderful prospect each evening.

Take a good shower, read a good book, sleep soundly, and wake up fresh the next morning — to a golden era of peace through strength.