LARRY KUDLOW: Only Trump in Davos can save Europe from themselves

President Trump gave one his best ever speeches at Davos today, with his "America first" vision of economic security, where economic security at home is essential to preserve national security abroad. It was almost a direct echo of President Reagan 45-something odd years ago, when America badly outproduced the Soviet Union, and made it impossible for communism to match our prosperity or our military.

Most of the people of Davos will never admit it, but Mr. Trump’s vision will save the West if they just stop yapping and let him do it. Of course, he said he would not be using force to deal with his concerns about Greenland and the Golden Dome, and saving the West. Saying quote "I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force."

The idea that Mr. Trump or America would open fire on its allies could only be conjured up by some completely whacked-out far-left wing press crazies, who have been trying to stir up trouble for weeks over a very serious matter. And that is protecting America and the Western Hemisphere, and the NATO alliance, from the encroachments of Russia and Communist China, especially the threats of ICBMs and nuclear weapons.

Take a look at any map, and you see that Greenland is part of the Western Hemisphere. Or the potential missile overshoot to Washington D.C. from Moscow flying over Greenland. And going back to his original Truth Social announcement, for days I’ve been quoting Mr. Trump’s words that "The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries."

Yet no one wanted to read that, or no one wanted to quote that. So you get these insane news headlines. Like the Wall Street Journal front page, saying "The U.S. has lost its way" or even Axios blathering on about the "end to a U.S.-led global order."

Several times in today’s Davos speech, Mr. Trump repeated his willingness to negotiate. Sure enough, shortly afterwards, After meeting with Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, Mr. Trump announced that "we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region." A great deal for all NATO nations, Mr. Trump explained.

And he will not impose tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1. Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be working on this with Steve Witkoff. It’s the art of the deal. Stock markets rallied big time. And Trumpian leadership once again saved the day.

He also talked some more about the importance of economic growth and why it does not cause inflation. This sheds light on his forthcoming announcement of the Fed chairman.

Today was a virtuoso performance. And I’m gonna have to say it again. Whatever the Europeans think or don’t think, Mr. Trump and his "America First" policies are the only thing that will save them from themselves.