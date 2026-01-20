Expand / Collapse search
Politics
Scott Bessent says Greenland is 'essential' for Trump's Golden Dome defense plan

Treasury Secretary tells Davos audience island is 'essential' to prevent US from getting 'exposed into a hot conflict'

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said President Trump views Greenland as critical to Western Hemisphere security, arguing the U.S. cannot outsource national defense amid rising global threats.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says Greenland 'essential' for Golden Dome

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said President Trump views Greenland as critical to Western Hemisphere security, arguing the U.S. cannot outsource national defense amid rising global threats.

Live on the Davos stage, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent outlined President Donald Trump’s plans for Greenland and explained why the territory is critical to U.S. national security.

"I think the president has a very strong view on Western Hemisphere security and believes that the U.S. should not outsource our national security," Bessent told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday. "He believes that Greenland is essential for the Golden Dome missile shield."

"The president is worried that if there were an incursion into Greenland, the U.S. would be called upon to defend Greenland. Greenland is becoming more and more attractive for foreign conquest," he continued. "And he very strongly believes that it must be part of the United States to prevent a conflict, rather than getting the U.S. engaged and exposed into a hot conflict."

Scott Bessent talks to press at Davos World Economic Forum

Scott Bessent speaks during a press conference outside the USA House at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 19, 2026. (Getty Images)

The world’s largest island has become a strategic prize — one that caught President Donald Trump’s eye long before most Americans were paying attention. A semi-autonomous Danish territory, Greenland is home to a key U.S. military base and has become increasingly important to global security and trade as melting ice opens new shipping lanes and access to natural resources.

That shift underscores the serious geopolitical calculation behind Trump’s interest in the island’s location, its military value and the rapidly changing Arctic.

'Mornings with Maria' anchor Maria Bartiromo interviews U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, about President Donald Trump's plan to acquire Greenland, tariffs and U.S. economic growth.

Treasury Secretary Bessent details Trump’s Greenland plan, warns Europe and calls out China

'Mornings with Maria' anchor Maria Bartiromo interviews U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, about President Donald Trump's plan to acquire Greenland, tariffs and U.S. economic growth.

President Trump, who has been pressing for the U.S. to acquire Greenland, continued to press the issue early on Tuesday.

"I had a very good telephone call with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, concerning Greenland. I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — on that, everyone agrees!" the president declared in part of a Truth Social post.

"There's the opportunity for the U.S. to become embroiled, exposed into a kinetic war if another country moved in on Greenland," Bessent expanded, "and no country is going to assert control of Greenland if the U.S. controls Greenland."

Fox News contributor Liz Peek and Heritage Foundation senior economist Peter St. Onge discuss President Donald Trump's tariffs on NATO allies on 'The Bottom Line.'

Trump hits eight NATO allies with tariffs over Greenland, Europe prepares retaliation

Fox News contributor Liz Peek and Heritage Foundation senior economist Peter St. Onge discuss President Donald Trump’s tariffs on NATO allies on ‘The Bottom Line.’

"I tell everyone, ‘sit back, take a deep breath. Do not retaliate. Do not retaliate,’" Bessent said. "The president will be here tomorrow and he will get his message across."

Trump is scheduled to speak at the World Economic Forum annual meeting on Wednesday. Bessent said he believes Trump also has meetings scheduled in Davos to discuss Greenland and encouraged people to "have an open mind" about the "why" of this "rapid response."

Fox News' Amanda Macias and Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.