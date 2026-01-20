LARRY KUDLOW: One year later – promises made, promises kept

President Trump, one year after his inauguration, has compiled an extraordinary list of accomplishments. You can get too caught up in the correction du jour, but the reality is promises made, promises kept. The centerpiece was One, Big, Beautiful Bill — supply-side tax cuts, deregulation, "drill, baby, drill," free and fair reciprocal trade, and the economy is booming. America has the hottest economy in the world. We’re hitting on all cylinders.

Here’s what the President said earlier today in the press room: "We created super high economic growth and America is booming," and that "fourth quarter GDP is on track to pass perhaps much more than 5 percent growth. He added: "I think it could be 20 percent if we do it right." The President recalled that "under Biden, real incomes declined $3,000," while under Mr. Trump, "real incomes went up by $2,000 and $3,000, and even in some cases, $5,000," marking the "tremendous difference."

Mr. Trump, too, urged the press to "look at gasoline. They have places in the country now, $1.99 a gallon." The president explained that "I call it the great big beautiful bill delivering the largest tax cuts in history," concluding: "We have the hottest country in the world."

He's also deporting the worst of the worst criminals. He’s made minced meat of the left-wing woke culture. He’s making good on low energy prices that permeate the entire economy. We’re nurturing A.I. and advanced technologies.

And we’re standing tough with our trading partners as we level the playing field. Rewarding success. Trillions and trillions of dollars are flowing in from investments around the world. Stocks are booming. Inflation is falling, paychecks are rising. Russia and China are being elbowed out of the Western Hemisphere. Israel is saved, and Iranian regime change is on the way.

Let me say it again: promises made, promises kept.

The trouble with most pollsters and lefty press people is they don’t understand how important this is. And why Mr. Trump is so popular in ways they simply cannot measure. Most of all, he is defending America, economically, militarily, and culturally. And that has a lot to do with this Greenland flap.

I thought Treasury Man Scott Bessent put it very well at Davos this morning talking to Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo: "I think the president has a very strong view on Western Hemisphere security and believes that the U.S. should not outsource our national security. He believes that Greenland is essential for the Golden Dome missile shield."

Mr. Bessent added: "I think the president is worried that if there were an incursion into Greenland, the U.S. would be called upon to defend Greenland," and said that Mr. Trump "very strongly believes that it must be part of the United States to prevent a conflict, rather than getting the U.S. engaged and exposed into a hot conflict."

Well said by the Treasury Man. As I tried to emphasize in last night’s riff, the President is willing to negotiate. I know there’s a little shock and awe in the stock market today, but to quote the president directly:

"The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades."

He’s willing to negotiate. Most of all, this is a President who gets things done. A year later. He is transformative. He is making this country a better place. He has put God and religion back into our daily lives, along with economic and military security.

And you know what? Over there at Davos, with all those left-wing smarty pants, corpocrat, globalists always pecking away at Mr. Trump, if they just keep their yaps shut for a while, he’ll make their countries better off too.