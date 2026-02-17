LARRY KUDLOW: Will Europe and the rest of the world listen to Marco Rubio?

Trumponomics is booming right now in America and as the president reminds us, we are the hottest economy and the hottest country in the world.

We’re growing by 4 percent or even more. We’ve got booming productivity, vast AI and their data centers. Our advanced chips are the best in the world, we are the dominant energy power.

Our stock markets are making record highs. Private employment is surging. And both the trade and budget deficits are coming down.

That’s a backdrop for Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s superb speech to the Munich Security Conference.

And particularly, when Mr. Rubio says quote "we in America have no interest in being polite and orderly caretakers of the West’s managed decline."

Mr. Rubio made this very clear by saying America has no interest to operate a global welfare state or atone for the purported sins of past generations.

Nor does America have any interest in the cult of climate change, which unfortunately has caused the deindustrialization of Europe, from which their economies have yet to recover.

This was a brilliant speech by our secretary of state.

Using diplomatic language, he nonetheless gave Europe a spanking, especially on unlimited illegal immigration, and the end of sovereignty for their countries.

Enormous welfare states have prevented adequate defense spending in Europe. And globalism is basically a quote "dangerous delusion."

He singled out the United Nations, which has played virtually no role in Gaza, the Ukraine, Iran, Venezuela narco-terrorism. And while the UN was failing, America under President Trump took the lead.

Free and unfettered trade failed because so many nations exercise protectionism, subsidies, closing markets all at the expense of America.

Mr. Trump’s trade reciprocity policy is putting an end to this.

Basically Mr. Rubio told the conference to close their borders, regain sovereignty, start re-energizing technology instead of attacking American tech companies, and end their climate cult.

Now, as our head diplomat, he was gracious in referring to our shared heritage from Italian explorers, to English settlers, to French fur traders, to horses, ranches, rodeos, and cowboys from Spain.

And mindful of the bonds of Western civilization, including as he put it, Christian faith, culture, heritage, and language.

And the speech was well received. A standing ovation.

Mr. Rubio has had a very big impact as a senator and now as our chief diplomat as secretary of state.

Whether he is going to have a big impact on Europe and other areas remains to be seen. Will they listen to his wisdom?