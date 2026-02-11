Expert credits Trump tax certainty for economic confidence, Americans returning to workforce

Washington skeptics were quieted Wednesday morning as the January jobs report beat expectations, revealing a resilient American workforce that added 130,000 jobs to start the year.

While experts predicted a winter chill for hiring, the 4.3% unemployment rate tells a different story — one of a Main Street economy — showing renewed strength. According to Patrice Onwuka of the Independent Women’s Center for Economic Opportunity, this isn’t just a lucky break; it’s the direct result of "one big, beautiful bill" giving businesses the tax certainty they need to build, hire and grow.

"Today's January jobs report is strong and, importantly, beat expectations. This should inspire more hope for unemployed workers, but also boost confidence in the economy among Americans broadly," Onwuka told Fox News Digital.

"Workers are being drawn back into the labor force because they believe they can find work," she added. "Also, the tax cuts will boost employment. As workers also realize just how much the Working Families Tax Cuts… rewards hard work through no taxes on tips and no taxes on overtime, it may draw people back into the labor force or encourage those already working to stack up earnings by increasing their hours and effort."

BESSENT SAYS TRUMP TAX CUTS COULD MEAN ‘SUBSTANTIAL REFUNDS’ FOR WORKING AMERICANS IN 2026

The Labor Department on Wednesday reported that employers added 130,000 jobs in January. That figure was above the expectations of economists polled by LSEG, who estimated the economy would add 70,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate was 4.3%, slightly lower than economists' expectations of 4.4%.

"Employment is a lagging indicator, not a leading one," Onwuka noted. "With the economy accelerating from just under 4% in Q2 to 4.4% in Q3, we are starting to see that growth show up in hiring. The Dow hitting new highs is great for those invested in the stock market, but job creation gets people on Main Street back to work."

"Importantly, these are not public sector — government jobs — that are supported by our tax dollars, but the fruit of businesses confident about demand, sales, reduced cuts from deregulation and greater tax certainty, thanks to the Working Families Tax Cuts — i.e., One Big Beautiful Bill — that they are able to start hiring," she said. "Look for more of this in 2026 as this federal pro-growth economic agenda works."

While the headline showed 130,000 jobs added, those gains were concentrated almost entirely in healthcare and construction. Meanwhile, retail trade lost 25,000 jobs and financial activities lost 7,000. Economists often consider these traditional "office and shop" jobs that provide steady, climate-controlled, middle-class employment.

"Retail job losses are not surprising as retailers shed temporary, holiday season jobs that surged to accommodate the biggest holiday shopping season in history. Financial services experienced big job losses in 2025 due to high interest rates and AI replacing work. Americans should not be fearful of these narrow pockets of losses but see the growing opportunities in many industries that deliver middle-class and high-paying jobs in healthcare and personal services," Onwuka explained.

"These are exciting careers for women which often provide a level of flexibility that traditional 9-to-5 jobs do not offer and the fulfillment. As baby boomers retire and live longer, demand for employment and supporting businesses in these sectors will only grow," she continued.

Other notable strengths in the first jobs report of the new year include declines in the number of people working part-time jobs because they couldn’t find full-time work and the number of those unemployed for more than six months. Labor force participation rose overall for U.S. men and women.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"It takes time for hiring to rebound, but trends are moving in the right direction, and it may take some patience for unemployed individuals — or those looking to leave their jobs — to land their next job," the economist advised.

"Pivoting may be appropriate for those who can't wait. Perhaps it's time to consider self-employment, freelance work or adding extra work," Onwuka encouraged. "The growth of multiple jobholders is a sign that people are looking for extra income and turning to side jobs and side hustles… Increasingly, independent contract work for seasoned professionals and gig workers is the way Americans cobble together financial security. That should be respected and protected."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Eric Revell contributed to this report.