Navarro promises ‘largest rebate in American history’ as Supreme Court weighs Trump tariffs

Peter Navarro credits tariffs for economic gains as Supreme Court prepares to rule on Trump's emergency tariff authorities

White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro touted what he called a "Goldilocks economy" under President Donald Trump while promising Americans the "biggest rebate" in U.S. history.

"When Americans get those rebate checks on tax day, that’s going to be the biggest rebate and broad-based in American history," Navarro said Sunday. 

"In 2026, unless the geopolitics get in the way, it’s shaping up to be beautiful."

Appearing on Fox News’ "Sunday Morning Futures," Navarro pointed to the latest economic data showing inflation easing while job growth and wages rise. The consumer price index (CPI) increased 2.4% over the past year, beating expectations and marking an eight-month low in inflation.

Peter Navarro speaks outside the White House in Washington, D.C.

Peter Navarro, White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"This is happening because of tariffs, not in spite of them, as the critics would say, because if there were any tariff inflation, it would show up in the core. It's simply not doing that," Navarro said.

"So everything is hitting on all major cylinders, and the best is yet to come."

Navarro's remarks come as the Supreme Court weighs Trump's use of emergency tariffs, with the justices set to issue opinions Friday that could include a ruling on the policy.

President Donald Trump holds sign about his tariff plan

President Donald Trump speaks during a "Make America Wealthy Again" trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The ruling would determine whether the president can continue using emergency authorities to impose tariffs without additional congressional approval.

The administration has long justified Trump's tariffs as a way to boost domestic manufacturing, reduce reliance on foreign supply chains and counter what officials describe as unfair trade practices by other nations.

Navarro reiterated that defense on Sunday, pointing to what he described as a resurgence in U.S. manufacturing.

"We had the ISM manufacturing index, which is dear to my heart, because I'm the counselor for trade manufacturing. That's showing a very robust final jump in manufacturing," he said.