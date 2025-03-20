LARRY KUDLOW: Domestic terrorism – another huge political loser for the Democrats

We know that the Democrats have no message to counter President Donald Trump's enormous political success.

And we also know that the Democrats are unable to connect with middle-class Americans, as long as they keep supporting biological males in women's sports, transgender service members in the military, anti-Semitism on college campuses, and other radical cultural issues.

But here's a new one that is going to put Democrats even deeper into their graves: domestic terrorism.

Such as firebombing Teslas. Or "swatting" conservative commentators and journalists.

Today, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced charges against three suspected Tesla arsonists as acts of domestic terrorism.

Call it the Bondi Bust.

Five Tesla vehicles were set on fire and shot at — a domestic terrorist event. Each attacker can face a penalty of five to twenty years in prison.

Political violence is a nonstarter in America.

You might say that Democrats don't necessarily support this wave of violence against Elon Musk. And perhaps not all Democrats do. However, I don't see Democratic leaders jumping up and condemning the violence.

And while AG Bondi is laying down the law against domestic terrorism by rounding up and charging three individuals who allegedly attacked Tesla properties with Molotov cocktails, there are a number of other attacks on Tesla, that so far have not been accounted for.

Recall reports of a number of Tesla charging stations that were set on fire. Presumably, AG Bondi and the FBI are looking into those violent acts as well.

This violence is all aimed at super-patriot Elon Musk, whose SpaceX just rescued 2 American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut from outer space, where Joe Biden left them dangling without a single rescue promise.

This is the same Elon Musk who is the most brilliant technologist in the world.

This is the same Elon Musk who used to be the darling of the democratic left-wing climate crowd, who loved electric vehicles, and now they're burning them down.

This is the same Elon Musk whose Starlink rescued people in North Carolina and who has essentially rescued Ukraine as a country with that same Starlink system.

This is the same Elon Musk who rescued free speech by purchasing Twitter and turning it into the uncensored X.

This is the same Elon Musk who helped found the technologically breathtaking Neuralink.

And, yes, this is the same Elon Musk who is trying to stop America from going bankrupt.

You know what, Democrats? You are on the wrong side of Elon Musk. And your violence aimed at Elon Musk is going to lose you millions of votes in the next election cycle.

And then, of course, you've got this growing coterie of activist Democrat judges trying to thwart President Trump's policy mandate at every turn. Ace New York Post columnist Miranda Devine calls them "a cartel of vile, corrupt and far-left judges trying to kill his campaign promises."

And, if all that weren't bad enough, Breitbart reports that 15-plus conservatives have been targeted by "swatting" attacks in just the last week, according to various X posts.

The term "swatting" refers to an anonymous attacker who targets someone by making a false call to emergency services or the police. Swatting is designed to prompt SWAT teams to arrive at a targeted home, and descend on unsuspecting victims.

Another form of domestic terrorism.

Democrats are doing everything wrong. And there's no end in sight.