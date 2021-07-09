Larry Elder slams Black Lives Matter Utah chapter for calling American flag ‘symbol of hatred’

Salem Radio Talk Show host Larry Elder joined FOX Business’ "Varney & Co." and criticized a Black Lives Matter chapter in Utah for a July fourth post that said, "When we Black Americans see this flag…it is a symbol of hatred."

LARRY ELDER: You use the word "we." What gives this person the power to talk about "we"? I just saw a poll recently that said the majority of Black Americans are either extremely proud or very proud to be American. So this individual was speaking for himself, not for Black people.

My father was a Montford Point Marine. They were the first black Marines. He served in World War Two on the island of Guam. I guess this guy feels that my dad was a chump for being patriotic.

What he said is absolutely outrageous and it's offensive. But again, he's not speaking for "we." He's speaking for himself.

