Donald Trump
Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump social media said to be hacked, made to promote fake cryptocurrency venture

Posts from the compromised accounts alluded to a Trump-affiliated cryptocurrency venture that has not yet launched

Two members of the Trump family briefly had their social media accounts compromised by hackers this week.

X accounts belonging to Republican National Committee Chairwoman Lara Trump and former President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump were hacked on Tuesday, according to Eric Trump. 

"This is a scam!!!" Eric Trump, the former president's son, said following the posts, which were promoting cryptocurrency investments. "[Lara Trump] and [Tiffany Trump]‘s Twitter profiles have been compromised!!"

During the period in which the accounts were compromised, both solicited users under the false assertion that they were launching World Liberty Financial — the expected Trump family-affiliated cryptocurrency venture.

Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, speaks during the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. (Photographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

World Liberty Financial — which has not been launched yet and was unrelated to the posts — published an alert warning users not to engage with the posts.

"ALERT: Lara’s and Tiffany Trump's X accounts have been hacked. Do NOT click on any links or purchase any tokens shared from their profiles," World Liberty Financial's official account wrote. "We're actively working to fix this, but please stay vigilant and avoid scams!" 

Tiffany Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, attends the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The cryptocurrency company additionally changed its account bio to read, "Beware of Scams! Fake tokens & airdrop offers are circulating. We aren’t live yet!"

X moderators addressed the breach of Lara and Tiffany Trump's accounts quickly and locked down their profiles.

From left to right, Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump and Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump attend the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Eric Trump thanked the social media company and praised them for responding to the situation "within minutes."

FOX Business reached out to the Trump campaign for comment and further information regarding the hack, but they did not immediately respond.