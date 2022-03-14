Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Kudlow rips Biden over inflation 'amnesia'

Biden, Pelosi claim government spending reduces national debt, inflation

close
FOX Business’ Larry Kudlow rips President Biden putting inflation blame on the Ukraine crisis. video

Biden has ‘amnesia’ as to when inflation started: Larry Kudlow

FOX Business’ Larry Kudlow rips President Biden putting inflation blame on the Ukraine crisis.

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow slammed President Biden and Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for claiming government spending hasn't contributed to record-high inflation but rather reduces it on "Varney & Co." Monday, saying Biden's "amnesia" made him forget "where the inflationary seeds were originally planted."

BIDEN, PELOSI WON'T CHANGE CONSUMER HABITS BY RAISING COST OF ENERGY: REP. ROSENDALE

LARRY KUDLOW: I love it. I just love it. It's a whole new idea for economics. I need to study it more. I want to see some follow up from [Pelosi's] staff. I just think it's a fabulous idea…

Larry Kudlow appeared on "Varney & Co." Monday to discuss Biden and Pelosi pushing back after inflation was blamed on Democrat spending. 

But, look, Russia invades Ukraine late February. That has caused a spike in both world oil prices and gasoline prices. I'm willing to concede that. But the trouble with the Biden's is they have amnesia about the 12 or 13 months prior to that invasion, which is where the inflationary seeds were originally planted. And no, he's not going to get away with that.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

close
FOX Business’ Larry Kudlow says he’s not in favor of ‘rapid-fire’ government spending. video

Inflation rising ever since Biden took office: Kudlow

FOX Business’ Larry Kudlow says he’s not in favor of ‘rapid-fire’ government spending.