Kudlow rips Biden over inflation 'amnesia'

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow slammed President Biden and Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for claiming government spending hasn't contributed to record-high inflation but rather reduces it on "Varney & Co." Monday, saying Biden's "amnesia" made him forget "where the inflationary seeds were originally planted."

LARRY KUDLOW: I love it. I just love it. It's a whole new idea for economics. I need to study it more. I want to see some follow up from [Pelosi's] staff. I just think it's a fabulous idea…

But, look, Russia invades Ukraine late February. That has caused a spike in both world oil prices and gasoline prices. I'm willing to concede that. But the trouble with the Biden's is they have amnesia about the 12 or 13 months prior to that invasion, which is where the inflationary seeds were originally planted. And no, he's not going to get away with that.

